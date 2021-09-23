JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 3.9%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s share price were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

