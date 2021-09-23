Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.