Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HUTCHMED in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

HCM opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

