Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NEM opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,506 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 249,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

