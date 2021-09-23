Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.