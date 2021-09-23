Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

