Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€460.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €331.78 ($390.33).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €466.20 ($548.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €360.67 and its 200-day moving average is €285.05. zooplus has a 52-week low of €132.00 ($155.29) and a 52-week high of €482.80 ($568.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

