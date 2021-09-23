Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 1,750” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,421 ($18.57) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,479.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.11. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

In other news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

