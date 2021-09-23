Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

SHOO opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

