Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.
SHOO opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
