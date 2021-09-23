Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0383 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $488,677.21 and $71,535.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

