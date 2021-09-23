JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 114,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

