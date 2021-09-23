JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 674,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

