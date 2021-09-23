JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.92. 187,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

