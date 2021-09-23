JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 427,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

