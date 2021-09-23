JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,637. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

