JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.47. 164,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $355.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

