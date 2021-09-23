Jobchain Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $3,378.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00128327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044998 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,559,598,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars.

