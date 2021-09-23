Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Acquires 50,000 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule bought 50,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Tom Joule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Tom Joule bought 17,400 shares of Joules Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

LON JOUL opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The stock has a market cap of £245.51 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. Joules Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

