JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ YY opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

