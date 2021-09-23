JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82). Approximately 184,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 669 ($8.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

