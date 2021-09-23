JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Underweight

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 49.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Eargo stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.60 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $115,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

