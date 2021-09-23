JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,724 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

