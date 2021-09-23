Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $440.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.