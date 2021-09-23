JustInvest LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.71. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

