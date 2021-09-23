JustInvest LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.22 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.