JustInvest LLC Has $487,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

