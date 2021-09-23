JustInvest LLC Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $282.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day moving average is $264.11.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

