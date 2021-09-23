JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.