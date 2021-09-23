JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 6,012 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

