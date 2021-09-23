JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

