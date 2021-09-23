Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.