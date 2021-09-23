Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 998,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter.

EIDO stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

