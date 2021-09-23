Kalos Management Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,579,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

