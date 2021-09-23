Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth $1,107,000.

BATS EDEN opened at €113.55 ($133.59) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.19.

