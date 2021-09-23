Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.52 and last traded at $119.39. Approximately 2,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 177,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.21.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,766,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

