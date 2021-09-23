KeyCorp Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

