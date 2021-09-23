Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after acquiring an additional 363,488 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,190,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

