KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $69,721.32 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,703 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $69,721.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 178,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

