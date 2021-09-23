Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GUD traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,810. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$677.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

