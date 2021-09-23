Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 495 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.95. The company has a market cap of £358.85 million and a PE ratio of 104.88. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.