Kommunitas Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $514,636.46 and approximately $857,301.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00114258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00166073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,533.17 or 0.99888882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.52 or 0.07001638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.63 or 0.00784230 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

