Korea Investment CORP Acquires 117,849 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,849 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $132,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 251,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.1% in the second quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.20. 29,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,491. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.