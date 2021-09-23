Korea Investment CORP Buys 201,651 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,651 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $107,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.