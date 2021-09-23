Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,068 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $76,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.94.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.30. 5,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.29 and a 12 month high of $515.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.