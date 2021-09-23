Korea Investment CORP Has $115.22 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $115,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.