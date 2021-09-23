Korea Investment CORP Has $79.74 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 982.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $79,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 102,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,097. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

