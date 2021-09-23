Korea Investment CORP Has $99.02 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $99,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.99. 2,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

