Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,370 shares of company stock worth $2,015,810 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

