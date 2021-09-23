Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

