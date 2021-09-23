Kusama Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $200.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $343.28 or 0.00786128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00166472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,612.17 or 0.99873907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.43 or 0.07036015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.